iHeartRadio

Body of missing swimmer recovered near Rundle Park

EPS says Samuel Martin, 31, went missing while swimming on the North Saskatchewan River on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Supplied)

The body of the swimmer reported missing last Saturday was recovered Wednesday night.

Samuel Martin, 31, went missing while swimming with a friend on the North Saskatchewan River, between Dawson Park and Capilano Bridge, on Saturday at 6 p.m.

His body was recovered near Rundle Park on Wednesday.

"At this time, Martin’s death is believed to be non-criminal in nature and no further details will be released," police said in a release.

12