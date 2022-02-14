Body of missing Vancouver Island woman found after 6-month search

Comox Valley RCMP say the body of missing woman Ami Guthrie has been located more than eight months after the 30-year-old woman was last seen.

Police made the announcement Monday, and added that criminality is not suspected in her death.

The B.C. Coroners Service continues to investigate the circumstances of her death, RCMP say.

"The Comox Valley RCMP would like to thank the media and everyone who helped with the search over the last six months," said police in a statement.

Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay on June 2, 2021.