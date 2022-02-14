Body of missing Vancouver Island woman found after 6-month search
CTV News Vancouver Island Associate Digital Producer
Adam Chan
Comox Valley RCMP say the body of missing woman Ami Guthrie has been located more than eight months after the 30-year-old woman was last seen.
Police made the announcement Monday, and added that criminality is not suspected in her death.
The B.C. Coroners Service continues to investigate the circumstances of her death, RCMP say.
"The Comox Valley RCMP would like to thank the media and everyone who helped with the search over the last six months," said police in a statement.
Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay on June 2, 2021.
-
Registration begins for 2022 Calgary summer campsRegistration is now open for a number of Calgary-based summer camps.
-
Comox Valley RCMP seek man after $300 tequila stolenMounties in the Comox Valley are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a $300 bottle of tequila from a liquor store last month.
-
Love in the time of COVID: How the pandemic presents unique romantic challengesAs the pandemic drags on, nearly every aspect of our lives has been impacted – including our love lives.
-
New murals showcase student life at N.B. universityArtists in Fredericton are working on a piece for St. Thomas University, which will showcase student life and the campus’ diversity.
-
Hospital official 'cautiously optimistic' ahead of provincial reopeningThe COVID-19 lead for Waterloo-Wellington hospitals says she's 'cautiously optimistic' things are improving, as the province announced the COVID-19 vaccination certificate program will end on March 1.
-
Manitoba premier plans to visit First Nation after three killed in house fireManitoba's premier says she is arranging a visit to a northern Indigenous community where three children died in a fatal house fire.
-
Man shouted at Saskatoon hospital staff while holding inert grenade: policePolice were called to a Saskatoon hospital after man was reportedly shouting at staff while holding a device.
-
Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue toppled, covered in red paint during Women's Memorial MarchA well-known Vancouver statue was toppled over and defaced by some participants of the 31st annual Women's Memorial March on Monday.
-
Cape Breton tourism sector looks for songs that celebrate the islandTourism operators in Cape Breton, N.S., are looking for new songs to attract people to the island.