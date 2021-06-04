Body of missing woman found in downtown Nanaimo: RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP say they are investigating after the body of a missing woman was found in the city's downtown core on Thursday.

The body of 27-year-old Amy Watts was located by RCMP in a wooded ravine area near the intersection of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent, according to police.

Mounties say that Watts was reported missing by family members on May 27. Her family has since been notified, as well as the BC Coroners Service.

RCMP say a forensic autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.