Body of missing woman reportedly swept out to sea in N.L. recovered: RCMP

The body of a missing 73-year-old woman has been recovered after police in Newfoundland received a report she had been swept out to sea after a wave struck her home during post-tropical storm Fiona.

RCMP officers located the woman's body in the water shortly before 4 p.m. local time Sunday. She was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

Her identity has not been released.

The RCMP said they received a report at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday that a woman had possibly been washed out to sea as Fiona struck the town of Port aux Basques, N.L. She was last seen inside the residence moments before a large wave struck the home, tearing away a portion of the basement, police said.

Search and rescue groups, including the Coast Guard and Government Air Services, were involved with the search for the woman.

Port aux Basques was hit hard by Fiona, which sent waves crashing into the town, tearing apart homes and sweeping debris out into the sea.

Mayor Brian Button said officials in the town of 4,000 continue to take stock of the damage from the storm, which he said may be worse than initially feared.

With files from The Canadian Press