Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPP
A 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Emergency crews were first called to Taylor Township, near Kirkland Lake Gold's Taylor Mine, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. after an employee for Major Drilling went missing.
Inspectors from the province's Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development were dispatched to the scene to investigate.
OPP's underwater search and recovery unit found the man's body Wednesday, police said in a news release.
No other details about the accident have been released.
An autopsy is scheduled for next week.
Officials with Major Drilling told CTV News they "are not in a position to provide additional information related to the incident at this stage," as they are co-operating with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.
The investigation continues with the coroner's office, Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, Ministry of Labour and OPP.
With files from Lydia Chubak, CTV Timmins videojournalist.
-
Regina Public Schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health ordersRegina Public Schools announced it will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end in this month.
-
B.C. to spray pesticide on Vancouver Island to combat invasive mothsB.C.'s Ministry of Forests is planning to spray a pesticide over three areas of Vancouver Island this spring, in an effort to manage Lymantria moths.
-
-
MLHU reporting 7 new COVID-19 related deaths ThursdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
Arrests made in connection with 2021 shooting at Georgina house partyYork Regional Police laid multiple charges against two suspects and are searching for a third believed to be involved in a house party shooting in Georgina in December.
-
Precision Drilling reports fourth-quarter loss, revenue up 46% from year agoPrecision Drilling Corp. says it lost $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with a loss of $37.5 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 46 per cent.
-
Ottawa homeless shelter receives $750,000 in donations after harassment from convoy protestersDonations to an Ottawa homeless shelter have reached about three quarters of a million dollars after protesters from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ harassed staff and volunteers.
-
$2.7M Mahogany mansion up for grabs in Foothills Hospital Home LotteryTickets for the 30th annual Foothills Hospital Home Lottery are now on sale and this year features the most valuable grand prize ever.
-
What’s happening with traffic on Day 4 of the Windsor border protestTraffic at the Canada-U.S. border in Windsor, Ont., remains impacted by protesters for a fourth straight day as there are increasing calls to reopen the crossing.