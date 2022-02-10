Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPP

A 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews were first called to Taylor Township, near Kirkland Lake Gold's Taylor Mine, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. after an employee for Major Drilling went missing.

Inspectors from the province's Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

OPP's underwater search and recovery unit found the man's body Wednesday, police said in a news release.

No other details about the accident have been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Officials with Major Drilling told CTV News they "are not in a position to provide additional information related to the incident at this stage," as they are co-operating with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

The investigation continues with the coroner's office, Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, Ministry of Labour and OPP.

With files from Lydia Chubak, CTV Timmins videojournalist.