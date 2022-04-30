Body of N.S. man who jumped in river following DFO intervention found

A man who was the subject of an extensive search in the Weymouth Falls area of Nova Scotia has been found dead in the Sissiboo River.

Graham Cromwell, 48, was located roughly one kilometre downstream from Gates Lane around 5:30 p.m. on April 29, says RCMP.

Cromwell, from Weymouth Falls, N.S., was last seen by Fisheries Department inspectors jumping into the Sissiboo River Wednesday night.

A Fisheries Department spokesperson says Cromwell and three others were fishing near Weymouth Falls around 9 p.m. and allegedly fled when two fishery officers attempted to carry out an inspection.

After the four fishers fled on foot and jumped into the water, inspectors located three of them but not Cromwell.

Officials say there is no evidence to suggest the individuals were participating in rights-based fishing.

This report contains files from The Canadian Press.