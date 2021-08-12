Body of Toronto man who went missing in water in Niagara Gorge located

Police say they have recovered the body of a missing 27-year-old Toronto man who drowned in the Niagara Gorge earlier this month.

On Aug. 1 at around 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Niagara Parkway and Whirlpool Road for reports of a person in distress in the Niagara River.

Police say they located a 22-year-old woman in the water in a part of the river with significant currents. The woman was pulled from the water in critical condition and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police later learned that a group of friends from the GTA had gone for a hike on the trails in the gorge along the Niagara River when the deceased female decided to enter the water with a 27-year-old man.

When the woman began having trouble in the current, police say, the male tried to help her and disappeared in the current.

The female was subsequently located but the male victim did not resurface.

Despite extensive rescue efforts involving members of the police service's marine unit and both the U.S. and Canadian coast guards, the man was not found.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, a member of the public who was on a fishing boat in Lake Ontario reported seeing a body in the water.

The body was recovered by police approximately 10 kilometres north of Niagara-on-the-Lake, between the Welland Canal and the Niagara River.

On Thursday, Niagara Regional Police confirmed that the body pulled from the water was that of the 27-year-old Toronto man who went missing days earlier.

Police have not publicly identified the two victims.

"Detectives have found no evidence to support foul play in the drowning deaths of the 22-year-old woman and the 27-year-old man," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.