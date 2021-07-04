Body of Toronto police officer killed on duty escorted to funeral home

It was a somber occasion Sunday afternoon as Toronto police officers lined the streets to pay their respects to a constable killed in the line of duty this week.

The Toronto Police Service’s Motor Squad and members of 52 Division escorted the body of Const. Jeffrey Northrup to Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home near Yonge Street and Thornhill Avenue around noon.

Northrup was intentionally struck by a vehicle while responding to a call in the parking garage located underneath Toronto’s City Hall Friday night, police say. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Northrup’s partner was also transported to hospital for treatment of unknown injuries but was later released.

Chief James Ramer said that both officers were in plainclothes but were also wearing police identification at the time of the incident.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident. The suspect, identified by police as Umar Zameer, is expected to appear in court later this month

Northrup was a member of the Toronto Police Service for 31 years and was most recently working with the 52 Division.

Sunday’s police escort travelled along a few side roads as well as Wilson Avenue, Keele Street, Steeles Avenue West and finally Yonge Street.

According to Northrup’s obituary, the 55-year-old is survived by his wife and three children. Visitation and service information is not yet available.

The obituary asks that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Brampton Special Olympics or another charity.