Body of victim in homicide investigation found near Prince Albert

Prince Albert police say the remains of a man missing since September 2020 were located northeast of the city earlier this year.

In June, police said they were investigating the disappearance of Tristan Chaboyer as a homicide.

DNA testing has confirmed that the body found earlier this year is Chaboyer, who was 24 years old when he went missing.

His mom, Debbie, said she’s relieved he was found and is confident officers will find the person responsible for her son’s death.

“I have closure that I know where my son is and I'm not wondering anymore. I have my faith and that's what's holding me together, is what I believe,” she said in an interview from her home in Cumberland House.

“I believe that justice will be served.”

Debbie said Chaboyer had an uplifting spirit and a strong work ethic, working two jobs and going to school. She said he got caught up “hanging with the wrong crowd.”

Prince Albert police did not say if any arrests have been made in connection to Chaboyer’s death, or specifically when or where his remains were found, only indicating it was “in a wooded area northeast of the city."