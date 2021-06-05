Body of woman swept away by river in B.C. Interior recovered

The RCMP say the body of a woman whose vehicle was swept away by a fast-moving river near Keremeos, B.C. has been recovered.

Mounties say they received a report Friday from a witness who saw the 43-year-old drive off the roadway and into the Ashnola River, about 15 kilometres from where it meets the Similkameen River.

They say the woman tried to get out of her white Chevrolet Blazer, but was swept away by the current.

The RCMP say search and rescue crews and the Keremeos Highway Patrol assisted in the search alongside an RCMP helicopter. Her body was eventually recovered about 14 kilometres downstream in the Ashnola River, according to police.

Police say the woman's family has been notified of her death and the BC Coroners Service is investigating.

Border agencies were also advised of the search, since the area is close to the U.S. border.

RCMP say the incident is not believed to be suspicious.

With files from The Canadian Press