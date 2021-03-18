Following an autopsy, a body recovered from the Bow River earlier this week has been identified as a man reported missing in January.

Police say the death of Patrice Armino, 62, is not believed to have been accidental or criminal in nature.

Armino was reported missing on Jan. 16 from the Kensington area and his body was recovered in the Bow River, near the Cushing Bridge, on March 14.

No other information is being released.

Police say they are also working to notify next of kin for a second body recovered from the Bow River on Sunday.