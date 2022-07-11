Body pulled from Calgary's Bow River in June yet to be identified

Investigators are seeking tips from the public as they attempt to identify a man whose body was pulled from the Bow River in Calgary nearly a month ago.

The body was found near the east bank of the Bow River just south of the Calf Robe Bridge on June 12.

An autopsy determined the man's death was not suspicious but all attempts to identify the victim have been unsuccessful.

"We know that somewhere out there a family is looking for answers about their loved one and we hope the public will be able to help us bring those answers home," said Const. Gord Fraser of the CPS missing persons team.

The deceased is described as:

Being between 30 and 50 years old;

Approximately 193 centimetres (6'4") tall,

Weighing approximately 111 kilograms (245 pounds);

Having a light skin tone; and,

Bald or having a shaved head.

Investigators believe the man was homeless.

A composite sketch has been released in the hope that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.