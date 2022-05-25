iHeartRadio

Body pulled from North Saskatchewan River

A body was pulled from the North Saskatchewan River on May 25, 2022.

A body was pulled from the North Saskatchewan River in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. after a pedestrian spotted the body floating in the river near the Beverly footbridge.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services also responded to the scene with their boat, and they located the body and removed it from the river.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled. 

12