Body pulled from North Saskatchewan River northeast of Edmonton


A body was pulled from the North Saskatchewan River on Sunday south of Smoky Lake.

RCMP were called to the river at Highway 855, near the Smoky Lake Bridge, shortly after noon.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office. An identity had not been confirmed as of Monday morning.

The location is about 120 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. 

