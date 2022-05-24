Body pulled from Thames River in Dover Township, foul play not suspected
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police do not suspect foul play was involved after a body was found in the Thames River Friday.
Police along with Chatham-Kent firefighters removed the person from the river in Dover Township around 6:50 p.m.
The body was then taken to the London Health Science Centre for a forensic autopsy.
Police say officers do not suspect foul play and public safety is not a concern.
Chatham-Kent police are sending condolences to the family and friends of the person found.
Police say the person’s identity will not be released out of respect to the family.
-
$8,000 in damage to school after group climbs onto its roof: Penticton RCMPPenticton Mounties are looking for suspects they say caused thousands of dollars in damage to a high school roof last month.
-
Gravel truck and small SUV collide in London, Ont.There’s no official word on possible injuries after a small SUV and gravel truck collided head-on Wednesday morning.
-
Province to pick up the tab for Ottawa storm cleanupOttawa mayor Jim Watson says Premier Doug Ford has assured him the province will pay for cleaning up the national capital after Saturday’s powerful, deadly storm.
-
Manitoba testing community's drinking water for leadThe Manitoba Government is monitoring the drinking water in a number of communities to test for lead.
-
K+S aims to double annual potash production at Sask. mineK+S Potash Canada (KSPC) hopes to double annual production at its Bethune, Sask. mine from two million to four million tons over the next few decades as part of a long-term growth plan, announced on Wednesday.
-
Trudeau cancels appearance at Liberal Party fundraiser in B.C. amid protestThe prime minister was scheduled to attend a fundraiser during a trip to British Columbia this week, but cancelled the appearance due to protesters.
-
Weapons investigation in downtown London, Ont.London police are investigating after a gun was fired in the city early Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle shipping container blazeA fire outside a Saskatoon business sent plumes of smoke into the air Tuesday night that could be seen from several parts of the city.
-
Halifax police respond to weapons call in Spryfield, say there is no threat to publicThere is a heavy police presence in the Spryfield area of Halifax, where police are investigating a weapons complaint.