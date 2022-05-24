Body pulled from Thames River in Dover Township, foul play not suspected

Chatham-Kent police do not suspect foul play was involved after a body was found in the Thames River Friday.

Police along with Chatham-Kent firefighters removed the person from the river in Dover Township around 6:50 p.m.

The body was then taken to the London Health Science Centre for a forensic autopsy.

Police say officers do not suspect foul play and public safety is not a concern.

Chatham-Kent police are sending condolences to the family and friends of the person found.

Police say the person’s identity will not be released out of respect to the family.