iHeartRadio

Body recovered after house fire on northern Alberta First Nation


A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

One person is dead after a fire at Chipewyan Prairie First Nation.

Emergency responders were called to a home around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A body was found inside the burned structure, police said.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been determined.

Police do not believe the fire is suspicious.

Chipewyan Prairie First Nation is about 400 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. 

12