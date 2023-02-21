Body recovered after vehicle drove into Lahave River: Bridgewater police

The Bridgewater Police Service and members of RCMP Underwater Recovery Team this afternoon recovered a body from a vehicle that plunged into the LaHave River near the former Port of Bridgewater in the community’s south end on Sunday morning.

At this point in the investigation, police say they are unable to provide additional information or speculate on the cause of death of the individual found inside the vehicle. The body will be turned over to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner this evening for autopsy.

Bridgewater police and fire crews responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was seen sinking into the waters of the LaHave River near the south end of the port’s wharf on Sunday.

In a news release from Bridgewater police Tuesday, it says officers learned the vehicle drove off the wharf, however, at the time it was unknown if anyone was in the vehicle.

“It was subsequently determined that specialized underwater recovery personnel would be required to assist Bridgewater Police in retrieving the vehicle,” read the release.

Underwater Recovery Teams from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were on site Tuesday.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident are asked to call Bridgewater Police Service at 902-543-2464.