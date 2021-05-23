Body recovered from Agnew Lake west of Sudbury

The body of 64-year-old Royal Beausoleil was recovered from Agnew Lake Sunday afternoon.

This comes following reports of an empty boat circling in the lake near Espanola around 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

Manitoulin OPP along side the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the Emergency Response Team and North Shore Search and Rescue searched for the Chelmsford resident for nearly two days.

A post mortem exam has been scheduled, however, foul play is not suspected.