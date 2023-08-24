Body recovered from B.C. lake identified as missing Mexican national, RCMP say

Mounties have confirmed the body of a man recovered in Osoyoos Lake earlier this week is that of a missing Mexican national believed to have only been in Canada for one month prior to his disappearance.

In a news release Thursday, Osoyoos RCMP said they're working with the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances around the death of Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin, whose body was found approximately 50 feet from the shore of Gyro Beach around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The Osoyoos RCMP offer their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Aranda Burgoin," Sgt. Jason Bayda said in the release.

Burgoin, 30, was reported missing on July 7.

In a news release at the time, Mounties said Burgoin's family and friends were "very concerned" for his health and well-being and that it was out of character for him to be out of contact for that long.