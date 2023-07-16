iHeartRadio

Body recovered from McKenzie Lake


A body was recovered from McKenzie Lake in southeast Calgary early Saturday evening

A man's body was pulled from McKenzie Lake early Saturday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., emergency officials were called in for reports of a person who had gone missing.

Crews searched the shore and later fire officials discovered a man's body below the water's surface.

EMS tried to revive the man, who was believed to be in his mid-30s, treating it as a drowning emergency, but he was declared deceased on scene.

