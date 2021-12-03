Body recovered from Moose River after falling through ice

A search for a missing person on the James Bay coast has ended in tragedy after a body was recovered from the ice on Moose River.

Ontario Provincial Police were alerted on Dec. 1 about a person who had not made it home to Moosonee the previous night after walking home from Moose Factory about three kilometres across the river.

"Further investigation revealed that a person had gone through the ice on Moose River," OPP said in a news release Friday.

Emergency services from both communities along with "a community member that owned an 'air boat' were able to safely recover" the body from the river ice on Thursday.

The identity of the victim is expected to be revealed following an autopsy.