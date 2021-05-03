Body recovered from vehicle that went into Owen Sound, Ont. harbour

A sudden death investigation is underway after the body of a 60-year-old woman was pulled from a submerged vehicle in the Owen Sound harbour.

The woman, identified by OPP as Catherine Weldrick of Grey Highlands, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday after a vehicle went over the wall and into the water on 1st Avenue East near 11th Street East.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team and the West Region Forensic Identification Services were called in to assist local officers, firefighters and paramedics.

The vehicle had to be pulled from approximately five metres of water before the body was recovered.

A post mortem examination is expected to take place in Owen Sound on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.