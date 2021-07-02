Body recovered in Arnolds Bay in Georgian Bay Township

Bracebridge OPP confirm a body has been recovered from the waters of Arnolds Bay in Georgian Bay Township following concerns of a potential drowning.

Police say the body of 61-year-old Errol Knight of Caledon was found shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday. Life-saving measures performed on scene were unsuccessful.

Witnesses told officers a man was having difficulty in the water near Moose Deer Point, west of MacTier. They said he slipped beneath the surface and didn't come back up.

Officers, along with Muskoka EMS, Moose Deer Point Fire Department, the OPP Marine Unit and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, aided in the recovery effort.

Police say a post-mortem will determine if drowning was the cause of death.