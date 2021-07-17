iHeartRadio

Body recovered in Lake Nipissing on Saturday

A body was recovered from Lake Nipissing near Goose Island Saturday afternoon according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers and the OPP Marine Unit were called regarding a body floating around 12:30 p.m.

As of right now, the identity of the deceased is unknown.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story, check back often for updates.

