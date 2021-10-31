Body recovered in N.B. river identified as 40-year-old man from Nauwigewauk: RCMP

RCMP in New Brunswick say the body that was recovered from a vehicle that drove off a ferry has been identified as a 40-year-old man from Nauwigewauk, N.B.

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, police say a vehicle was observed driving through a barricade and onto a non-operational ferry docked at the Gondola Point ferry terminal in Clifton Royal, N.B.

Shortly after, the vehicle drove off the ferry ramp and into the water, according to police.

Members of the Hampton RCMP attended the scene, along with fire officials with rescue boats and paramedics.

"A search of the water was conducted, and the location of the vehicle was identified," wrote police in a news release.

On Sunday, shortly before 3 p.m., the RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team located and recovered the vehicle. Police say the man's body was inside.

Police have identified the victim as a 40-year-old man from Nauwigewauk, N.B.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine his exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.