iHeartRadio

Body spotted floating in the water in Ottawa's east end, police say


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the water in Ottawa's east end.

In a statement on Twitter, police said there were reports of a body floating in the water near the Canadian Police College, along the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway.

No other information has been released.

Ottawa Police are responding to reports of a body floating in the water near the Canadian Police College. The investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area. #ottnews

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 6, 2022
12