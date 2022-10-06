Body spotted floating in the water in Ottawa's east end, police say
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the water in Ottawa's east end.
In a statement on Twitter, police said there were reports of a body floating in the water near the Canadian Police College, along the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway.
No other information has been released.
Ottawa Police are responding to reports of a body floating in the water near the Canadian Police College. The investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area. #ottnews— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 6, 2022
