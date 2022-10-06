Body spotted floating in the water in Ottawa's east end, police say

Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the water in Ottawa's east end.

In a statement on Twitter, police said there were reports of a body floating in the water near the Canadian Police College, along the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway.

No other information has been released.

