Body worn cameras make Saskatoon parking enforcement officers feel more safe: report

A new city report reveals more details concerning the use of body cameras by parking enforcement officers.

City councillors requested the deep dive into the program after they learned the body worn cameras (BWC) had been quietly rolled out roughly 18 months ago following a number of reported assaults.

According to the report, parking enforcement officers are feeling more safe with the cameras in use.

“Enforcement officers have indicated a greater comfort level with BWCs in place and support their continued use,” the report stated.

Director of Community Standards Matt Grazier said the cameras were only used in certain situations.

“It's not a case where the camera has always been in operation. It's just if there a customer approaching them where it looks like a potentially threatening encounter and then in the event that is the case (they) activate the camera,” he told CTV News.

These can include when officers provide parking tickets, seize a vehicle, serve customers at the impound lot, and collecting coins from pay stations, the report stated.

Prior to recording, officers must alert others they are being recorded.

The report stated the main goal was to reduce verbal and physical assaults on parking enforcement officers.

According to the report, there was a serious incident in 2019 involving parking enforcement officers.

“Of notable mention, in 2019, two Parking Enforcement Officers sustained injuries during confrontations and required hospitalization,” the report stated.

Statistics presented in the report show that there were 88 incidents for parking enforcement officers from 2017 to August 2022. Of those, police were called to intervene 21 times and 23 were considered assaults, which is something that causes a bylaw officer physical harm or threatening conduct.

As of August 2022, there have been 17 incidents so far this year, five of those were categorized as assaults and three required police intervention, the city said.

The report notes there has not been “marked decline” in the number of incidents since body cameras were permitted, but Grazier said they expect that to change with time.

“We've been using them for almost a year and a half now. And so to us, it's not a huge sample size, but we do expect that over time, with a longer sample size and just based on some of the feedback from the officers, we do expect to see a decline over time,” he said.

PRIVACY CONCERNS

The report is a result of a request by the Standing Policy Committee on Planning, Development and Community Services made in May. One of the concerns raised were privacy around video footage.

“For Parking Services, interactions with the public are predominately, if not entirely, in the public domain where there is a far lower expectation of privacy,” the report said.

Footage is collected under the Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, according to the city.

“Media captured will not be edited and will be stored and retained in accordance with the City’s Privacy and Confidentiality Policy and Procedures, as well as the City’s Retention Schedule. As per the City’s Digital Information Technology Security Policy, recordings will be retained for 30 days by default. If recordings are not accessed for post investigative or training purposes, they will then be deleted,” the report said.

Footage used for investigations into altercations ia kept for two years, according to the report.