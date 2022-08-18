Boeing flies into London next week

CTV News has confirmed high-ranking Boeing Aircraft officials will visit London next week to discuss potential investment.

Three days of meetings are planned with some area mayors, aviation industry officials and possible suppliers expected to attend.

Yet, a source tells CTV News the public should not expect a bricks-and-mortar announcement.

Still, there is a buzz about potential investment by one of the largest aircraft manufacturers in the world.

“We’re definitely very excited to get any time with the executive leadership at Boeing, stated Scott McFadzean, The CEO of London International Airport. "It is a relationship that has been in development for a few years.”

As CTV London first reported on Tuesday, a federal minister has confirmed London is in the running for potential investment by the company.

If successful, a door could open for area parts suppliers.

“Any of those big major original equipment manufacturers, they have large supply chain networks and if you can get business from them, with them will come a whole supply chain base,” said McFadzeen.

Further, he and others believe an investment by Boeing would “plant a seed” to rapidly grow London as an aviation hub, particularly for cargo aircraft.

“I think there is going to be tremendous opportunity to grow the cargo business in the coming years," McFadzen predicted.

But it is not just the airport which may be attractive to Boeing.

Aviation-related schools at Fanshawe College and Western University will be promoted. Also, a city of Sarnia official has confirmed the border city is being asked to share details on its biofuel industry.

Both Boeing and the Canadian government are looking for new ways to promote green initiatives in aviation.