Boeing closed out its worst year ever financially by losing US$8.4 billion in the fourth quarter as the pandemic has undercut demand for planes, and the company announced another costly delay to its new large jetliner designed for long-haul flights. Ontario considers mandatory COVID-19 testing for all international travellers at Pearson airport The Ontario government is looking into requiring all international travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson airport to be tested for COVID-19. Homeless shelters filling up as Winnipeg deals with extreme cold As the temperature drops in Winnipeg, the need for a warm place to stay rises for the city’s most vulnerable. Four people taken to trauma centre following incident in Ottawa's downtown Ottawa police confirm there is an ongoing investigation in Ottawa's downtown.