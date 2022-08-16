Boil water advisory continues in Brandon following water main break
CTV Winnipeg videojournalist.
Cody Carter
A boil water advisory remains in effect Tuesday for much of the City of Brandon.
The advisory was issued after a significant water main break that originated Monday morning.
Water pressure to many residents and businesses was weaker during the break, but was restored once city crews isolated the pipe and the rest of the system was pressurized.
A boil water advisory was issued for nearly half of the city; south of the Assiniboine River and west of 18th Street, extending to the city limits.
The city says it will remain in effect until the water supplied by the water system no longer presents a risk to public health.
