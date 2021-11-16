Boil water advisory for Lion's Head, Ont. has been rescinded

A precautionary boil water advisory issued for Lion's Head, Ont. on Saturday has been lifted.

The advisory had been issued by the Grey Bruce Health Unit, Ontario Clean Water Agency and the municipality after a water main break.

Public health officials say "corrective actions were completed and bacteriological water quality test results have confirmed that the drinking water supply is in compliance."

In a statement, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra thanked staff and volunteers for their work to remedy the issue.

"Your prompt and robust response and efforts to mitigate the risk of this incident and ensure the protection of the health of the community are greatly appreciated.”