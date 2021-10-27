Boil water advisory for this northern Ontario town
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a town in northern Ontario due to improper disinfection.
Residents serviced by the Town of Kirkland Lake municipal drinking water distribution system are being advised to boil water to a roiling boil for at least one minute or use bottled water until further notice.
The advisory was issued by the Timiskaming Health Unit on Oct. 27.
Avoid using tap water to:
- drink;
- gargle, brush your teeth or rinse dentures;
- wash fruits, vegetables and other food;
- make ice, juices, puddings, or other mixes;
- make baby food or formula, use bottled water or alternate potable supply only
Tap water can be used for bathing, but it is being recommended to give small children sponge-baths in the interim to avoid swallowing any unboiled water from a shower or bath.
Dishwashers can be used with a high-heat or sanitize cycle. When manually washing dishes, use hot, soapy water, rinse, sanitize using a mix of 1 teaspoon of bleach per litre of water and let dishes soak for one minute, then air dry.
