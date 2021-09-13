Boil water advisory in effect for community near Sault Ste. Marie

A boil water advisory has been declared in Johnson Township, a community southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

In a post on the community's website, officials said the advisory is connected to a water shutoff Monday required to repair the system.

"There is a leak that is in the process of being repaired, thus this shutoff will be on until further notice," the post said. "Once lifted, residents will be under a boil water advisory until further instruction is given."

The township will announce when the advisory is lifted.

"If there is a need for water, Johnson Fire Department is available to aid in assisting you," the post said.

"Sorry for the inconvenience."