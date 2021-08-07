Boil water advisory in Gatineau lifted
Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
The City of Gatineau says a boil water advisory affecting about 2,000 homes has been lifted.
The city issued the boil water advisory Wednesday evening for an area bordered by La Vérendrye, Gréber and l'Hôpital boulevards and Côte-des-Neiges street. The city did not say why the advisory was put in place.
In a release Saturday morning, the city said the boil water advisory was lifted after tests determined the water is safe to consume.
Affected residents should open all taps and let the water run for one minute or until it runs cold before using it, the city said. The same procedure must be followed for water fountains. Any ice that was made during the advisory should be discarded.
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.