Boil water advisory in place for part of Brandon following water main break

City crews in Brandon have found a water main break that was causing low-pressure problems for a large part of the city. However, a portion of the city is now under a boil water advisory until the problem is completely fixed.

"Due to the significance of the water break, a boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of the city: South of the Assiniboine River, and west of 18th Street, reaching to our city limits," the city said in a news release.

Until told otherwise, people in these areas are being told to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

This process should be done if people plan on drinking water or making ice, preparing beverages such as baby formula, preparing food, and brushing teeth.

A spokesperson for the city said there are approximately 6,500 residential units and 240 commercial units impacted by the advisory.

The city said the advisory will be in place until the water no longer is considered a risk to public health.

More details will be provided when the advisory has been rescinded.

The city said it was first notified early Monday morning about low water pressure in a large portion of Brandon, which led to crews finding the water main break.