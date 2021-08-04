Boil water advisory issued for 2,000 homes in Gatineau

The city of Gatineau has issued a boil water advisory for 2,000 homes in the Gatineau sector.

The boil water advisory covers the following areas:

North of boulevard La Vérendrye Ouest

South of de la Côte-des-Neiges street

East of boulevard Gréber

West of boulevard de l'Hôpital

Residents and businesses in the area are advised to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it. Any ice made from the tap water during the boil water advisory should be discarded.

The boil water advisory for the Gatineau sector will remain in effect until further notice.

The city of Gatineau did not say why the boil water advisory was issued.

"Please note that Gatineau regularly monitors water quality pursuant to the Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water (RQEP). This advisory is in effect until further notice," said the city Wednesday evening.