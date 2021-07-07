Boil water advisory issued for Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Residents on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, southwest of London, Ont. are being advised to immediately begin boiling their water.

The precautionary advisory was sent out due to repairs and leaks in the piped water system.

Any water used for eating, drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making baby formula or bathing babies should be boiled for at least one minute then cooled before use.

Please be advised, COTTFN is now under a boil water advisory.

The full notice can be found on our website. pic.twitter.com/4tsCwoOnE5

— Chippewas of the Thames First Nation (@OfficialCottfn) July 7, 2021

The advisory will remain in effect until two consecutive water samples taken 24 hours apart indicate that the water is safe to consume.

First Nation officials had already asked residents to conserve water in July as the extreme heat put a strain on the water tower supply.