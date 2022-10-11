Boil water advisory issued for Cookstown housing community after water main break

Water has been restored to residents at Royal Oak Estates in Innisfil after a water main break on Friday, but nearly 80 homes are now under a boil water advisory.

According to Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin, as of Monday, water had been restored to 78 of the 80 total units on the property; however, "the health unit has ordered a boil water advisory until testing can be completed."

On Saturday, Royal Oak Estates residents said they were told they would not have running water over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

CTV News reached out to Royal Oak Estate property owner Sabi Ahsan for comment on Sunday. In a statement, he confirmed a contractor was able to visit the site and ensure a diagnosis but that work would be unable to commence until Tuesday. Mayor Dollin says it has since been completed.

Under a boil water advisory, residents are advised to use an alternate water supply or boil their water at a rolling boil for a least one minute before drinking, preparing food, making ice cubes or beverages, brushing their teeth, washing dishes, and bathing.