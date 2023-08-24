Boil water advisory issued for Kingsville
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a boil water advisory for Kingsville.
Medical officer of health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh has issued the advisory as a precaution, specifically for the identified in a map released by WECHU.
WECHU says the reason for the precautionary boil water advisory is due to loss of pressure throughout the distribution system.
The health unit is strongly recommending that only bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one minute should be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation.
The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice, following corrective actions taken by Union Water Supply System.
WECHU says there have been no illnesses reported to date.
If you have any questions, please contact the Environmental Health Department at 519-258-2146 ext. 4475 between 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
