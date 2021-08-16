Boil water advisory issued for Morrisburg

Residents of Morrisburg, Ont., just west of Cornwall, are being asked to boil their water before using it because of a loss of pressure in the water system overnight.

The Municipality of South Dundas said in a statement that this is a precautionary measure, but that the boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

"To avoid possible illness, you must bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Let the water cool down before using or drinking. Boiling the water will kill any harmful microorganisms that could be present in the water," the municipality said.

The splash pad in Morrisburg is also closed due to the advisory.

It's advised that water be boiled and cooled before drinking, making ice, preparing and washing food and brushing teeth. It's also recommended that residents wash their hands with water that has been boiled and then cooled or with bottled water. Additional disinfection with hand sanitizer or a mild bleach solution should accompany washing hands with non-boiled tap water and soap.

Showers can be taken safely, but bathing is not recommended for small children who may be more likely to ingest the water. Laundry can be done as normal. Dishes can be washed in tap water and soap but it is recommended they also be disinfected with a strong bleach solution.