The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has issued a boil water advisory for the residents in the Town of Verner on municipal water, due to a water main break.

Residents should prepare to be under the boil water advisory for at least three days, possibly longer, as the health unit awaits the required water testing results.

The health unit will advise the public through the media, on its website and municipal personnel when the boil water advisory has been lifted.