Boil water advisory issued for residents receiving water from South River treatment plant

North Bay Parry Sound Health Unit has issued a boil water advisory effective immediately for residents and businesses receiving water from the South River Water Treatment Plant.

"Residents are advised to bring water that they intend to consume to a rolling boil for a full minute," the health unit said.

“A boil water advisory has been issued due to increased turbidity (impurities) in its water source that is interfering with the treatment process.”

The boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

A boil water advisory is issued when harmful germs (e.g., E.coli bacteria, giardia parasite) may be in a drinking water supply. Drinking water contaminated with these germs can make people and animals very sick, but boiling the water will kill the germs and make it safe to drink.

The health unit advises to use tap water for washing clothes, taking showers (adults and older children), shaving and flushing toilets.

Use boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, handwashing, washing dishes, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, coffee makers, sponge bath babies and young children (after water cools) and giving water to pets.

More information on boil water advisories can be found here.