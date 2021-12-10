Boil-water advisory issued for Sipekne'katik First Nation

Residents of Sipekne'katik First Nation are being told to boil their water before consumption.

An online post from the chief of the First Nation says E. coli has been detected in the water system.

Chief Mike Sack says the First Nation is working on bringing drinking water into the community.

He says the boil water advisory will be in effect until at least Sunday.

The advisory means water should be boiled for at least one minute before being used for drinking, food preparation or dental hygiene.