Boil water advisory issued for some Kenora residents
A boil water advisory has been issued for Kenora, Ont., residents who are north of the Canadian Pacific Railway and consume water from the city's water distribution system.
According to a news release, the boil water advisory, which came into effect on Tuesday, is due to a major water main break, which has made it so the safety of the drinking water cannot be guaranteed.
The City of Kenora is informing affected residents that all tap water needs to be boiled for at least one minute if it’s going to be used human consumption, as boiling removes the harmful bacteria in the water.
The city notes that once the water is boiled it can be stored in the fridge. This water should then be used in situations where water is ingested, including brushing your teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, adding water to uncooked food or drinks, and making ice cubes.
The boil water advisory will remain in place until Kenora issues a notice of rescind.
