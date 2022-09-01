Boil water advisory issued for the Town of Killarney

Because of an adverse water sample reported Thursday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a boil water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the Town of Killarney.

A boil water advisory means that people who take their water from the municipal system should not use it for drinking; making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruit and vegetables; or brushing teeth unless water is brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to use.

The water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water).

“This boil water advisory is being issued as a precautionary measure, and it is not believed that anyone who has consumed this water will experience any ill health effects,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager in Public Health’s Health Protection Division, said in a news release Thursday from the health unit.

"Operators with the township have already commenced water sampling," the release said.

"Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the boil water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution."

The health unit will notify the municipality when the boil water advisory is lifted.

For more information, call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, toll-free 1.866.522.9200 or click here.