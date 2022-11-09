Boil water advisory issued for Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent Public Health has issued a boil water advisory for all residents in the Wallaceburg area.

All customers of the Wallaceburg Distribution System on the Chatham-Kent water supply have been impacted.

Chatham-Kent medical officer of health Dr. David Colby is advising residents in the areas included on the above map to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, making infant formula and juice, brushing teeth, washing raw foods, making ice and other domestic purposes.

A news release from public health says the reason for the boil water advisory is due to a water main break and repair.

The advisory will be in place until CK Public Health receives good results from two consecutive sets of samples taken a minimum of 24 hours apart.