Boil water advisory issued in Woodstock, N.B.
A water main break is causing officials in the town of Woodstock, N.B., to issue a boil water advisory for some areas.
A news release from the town lists the following areas as being affected:
- Broadway Street (portion from College Street to George Street)
- Center Street - all residents
- Division Street - all residents
- Park Street - all residents
- Queen Street South - all residents
- St. Gertrude Street - all residents
- Union Street - all residents
Some residents may be temporarily without water as public works crews work to fix the issue.
A news release from the town says the following recommendations should be followed until the water supply is in compliance with the Health and Clean Water Acts.
- Water should be brought to a boil for one minute.
- Any water to be ingested (for example: brushing teeth, making ice, water used in making coffee/tea or juice, and washing raw vegetables) should be boiled.
- People whose immune system is compromised (for example: the elderly, infants, and people with transplanted organs, on dialysis, with HIV/Aids, etc.) should pay particular attention to the use of a safe source of drinking water. Water which has been properly boiled is considered a safe source.
- It is safe for people to take showers, bathe and use swimming pools.
- It is safe to wash dishes in hot water and soap, then air dry or use a dishwasher.
Officials are recommending that residents shut off their hot water tanks while experiencing a loss of water to protect the elements.