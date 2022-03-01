Boil water advisory issued in Woodstock, N.B.

A water main break is causing officials in the town of Woodstock, N.B., to issue a boil water advisory for some areas.

A news release from the town lists the following areas as being affected:

Broadway Street (portion from College Street to George Street)

Center Street - all residents

Division Street - all residents

Park Street - all residents

Queen Street South - all residents

St. Gertrude Street - all residents

Union Street - all residents

Some residents may be temporarily without water as public works crews work to fix the issue.

A news release from the town says the following recommendations should be followed until the water supply is in compliance with the Health and Clean Water Acts.

Water should be brought to a boil for one minute. Any water to be ingested (for example: brushing teeth, making ice, water used in making coffee/tea or juice, and washing raw vegetables) should be boiled. People whose immune system is compromised (for example: the elderly, infants, and people with transplanted organs, on dialysis, with HIV/Aids, etc.) should pay particular attention to the use of a safe source of drinking water. Water which has been properly boiled is considered a safe source. It is safe for people to take showers, bathe and use swimming pools. It is safe to wash dishes in hot water and soap, then air dry or use a dishwasher.

Officials are recommending that residents shut off their hot water tanks while experiencing a loss of water to protect the elements.