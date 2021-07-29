Boil water advisory issued Thursday night for Canmore and surrounding communities

A boil water advisory was issued Thursday for Canmore and neighbouring communities.

The advisory was issued by Alberta Health Services after high levels of turbidity were detected in the water.

EPCOR issued a statement around 9 p.m., advising residents that it is working to restore water quality.

Until then, residents and businesses of Canmore, Dead Man's Flats, Harvie Heights and the Canmore Nordic Centre are advised to boil water prior to consuming, until further notice from EPCOR that it's safe.

EPCOR said in a release that the boil water advisory is precautionary while it awaits results of a water test.

EPCOR & Alberta Health Services are advising all residents & businesses in Canmore, Dead Man’s Flats, Harvie Heights & at the Canmore Nordic Centre to boil tap water before consuming it until further notice due to high turbidity in water supply. More info: https://t.co/8mOWVWuCOl

Until then, residents should boil water before drinking, cleaning raw foods, brushing teeth, preparing baby formula or juices, making ice or handwashing dishes.

Consuming microbiologically-contaminated water may result in illness and stomach flu-like symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and headaches.

Water for bathing, washing dishes in a dishwasher or washing clothes doesn't need to be boiled.

Anyone requiring additional information, is asked to call EPCOR at 403-609-6400.

If you have health-related questions, contact Health Link at 811 or visit MyHealth.Alberta.ca