Boil water advisory lifted for 1,200 homes in Gatineau, Que.
A preventative boil water advisory is now over for 1,200 residences in Gatineau.
The city of Gatineau issued the boil water advisory for homes located north of Highway 50, between Labrosse and Lorrain boulevards, on Friday following a drop in water pressure.
On Sunday, the city said tests confirm the water is safe to consume.
Residents are asked to let the water run for one minute or until it runs cold before using it.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY THIS WEEK
The city of Gatineau says a preventive boil water advisory for 15,000 homes in the Gatineau sector will begin Tuesday at 11 p.m. until further notice.
Upcoming watermain repairs in the area will result in a drop in water pressure or interrupted water supply.
Residents affected by the advisory are located between Montee Paiement and Avenue du Cheval-Blanc, Highway 50 and the Ottawa River.
All residents in the area are urged to boil their water for one minute before consuming it.
UPDATE
⚠️ Please note that the affected area for the precautionary notice due to work scheduled for Tuesday has been expanded.
❓ Details - https://t.co/5P4FPZJbCb pic.twitter.com/6izmBJav5c
