Boil water advisory lifted for 3 Calgary communities
A boil water advisory was lifted for the southwest Calgary communities of Silverado, Belmont and Yorkville Sunday.
The city issued a release around 7 p.m. Saturday, where it announced that testing in Silverado confirmed that the water meets all water quality guidelines and standards, and that Alberta Health Services had confirmed it's safe for consumption.
Sunday at 11 a.m., the city lifted the boil water advisory for Belmont and Yorkville as well.
Residents are advised to turn on all taps and flush your water lines for at least 20 minutes.
Wash tap aerators and screens in hot, soapy water, then disinfect them for 10 minutes in a solution of one part bleach to nine parts water.
Fridges with water and ice dispensers should have manufacturer's instructions. It's advised that you run water for 20 minutes before using.
Drain and refill hot water tanks set below 45C.
Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
For more details, visit Calgary.ca or call 311.
You can also call Healthlink at 811 or visit this website.
